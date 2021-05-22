STOUGHTON — The Fort Atkinson boys track and field team won seven events to earn a runner-up finish at the Stoughton Quad Friday at Stoughton High School.
The Blackhawks collected 57.5 points, while Elkhorn won the boys meet with 82.5 points.
Drew Evans won two individual events, placing first in both the shot put (46-05.5) and discus 140-08.
Ben Stricker won the 3,200 meter run with a time of 10 minutes, 46.29 seconds. Stricker was also part of the winning 3,200 meter relay team.
Stricker teamed up with Anthony Henrichon, Cory Pfeifer and Trent Davis to win the event with a 9:03.35. Fort Atkinson also won the 1,600 meter relay with a 3:43.58 behind the legs of Raymel Encarnacion, Anthony Theriault, Nolan Zachgo and Eli Koehler.
Aiden Worden won the 800 meter run with a 2:16.0, while Travis Sykes finished first in long jump with a 19-01.
The Fort Atkinson girls finished fourth with 32 points. Waunakee won with 95.
Jada Zorn earned the top spot in 1,600 meter run with a 5:32.53 and Morgan Brown won discus with a 84-06.
Team scores (boys) — Elkhorn 82.5, Fort Atkinson 57.5, Stoughton 50, Waunakee 40.
Team scores (girls) — Waunakee 95, Stoughton 55, Elkhorn 48, Fort Atkinson 32.
Watertown Tri
WATERTOWN — The Lake Mills boys track and field team won two events during a Tri Friday at Watertown High School.
Nathan Brzowkski won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 19.31 seconds. Kyle Popowksi finished first in the triple jump with a 37-04. Dylan Johnson was the runner-up in the 100 meter dash with a 12.17.
The L-Cat boys collected 20 points, finishing third. Monona Grove won with 88.
Kenzie Nielsen and Sydney Burling both finished second for the Lake Mills girls. Nielsen was the runner-up in the 200 meter dash with a 28.98, while Burling took second in the 400 meter dash with a 1:10.61.
Monona Grove won the girls meet with 112 points while Lake Mills took third with 15 points.
Team scores (boys) — Monona Grove 88, Watertown 75, Lake Mills 20.
Team scores (girls) — Monona Grove 112, Watertown 55, Lake Mills 15.
L-Cats win Blue Jay Invite
CAMBRIDGE — The Lake Mills girls and boys track and field teams both finished first at the Blue Jay Invitational Thursday at Cambridge High School.
The L-Cat girls won five individual events — collecting 161 points. The Lake Mills boys won with 170 points. The host Cambridge boys took second with 118 points. Deerfield finished in fourth with 80 points and Johnson Creek took ninth with two points.
The Demon girls placed fourth with 74 points, while Cambridge (41) and Johnson Creek (25) took sixth and seventh, respectively.
The Lake Mills girls had individual winners on the track from Lauren Winslow in the 400 meter dash (1 minute, 2.18 seconds), Makena Vesperman in the 300 meter hurdles (52.76) and Jade Pitta in the 1,600 meter run (6:01.9).
In the field, Kayla Will won the shot put with a throw of 39-09. In the discus, Meghann Christian finished first with a throw of 101-10.
For the L-Cat boys, Kyle Popowski won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.64. Adam Moen (5-10) and Carson Lund (20-2) won the high jump and long jump, respectively.
The Cambridge boys had three individual winners on the day.
Zach Huffman won the 3,200 meter run with a time of 9:53.14. In the shot put, Ryan Lund won with a 44-04.75. Spencer Davis won the discus with a 123-11.5.
Mara Brown picked up the Blue Jay girls' lone top finish with a 2:37.66 in the 800 meter run.
Steffi Siewert won two events for the Deerfield girls, taking first in the 100 meter dash with a 13.18 and clocking in with the top time in the 200 meter dash with a 27.31.
Dayton Lasack captured an individual win for the Demon boys with a 41.76 in the 300 meter hurdles.
