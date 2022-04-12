WATERLOO — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls track and field team won 13 events while the boys won 12 in a Capitol Conference Quadrangular at Waterloo on Tuesday.
The Warrior girls got individual victories on the track from junior Harmony Schmidt in the 100 meter dash (13.24 seconds), senior Mya Hemling in the 200 (27.21), sophomore Elida Nerothin in the 400 (1:09.28) and 100 hurdles (19.64) and sophomore Paige Krahn in the 3,200 (13:56).
Lakeside’s girls swept the relay events. The 400 relay team of junior Madelyn Vanderhoof, senior Carly Paske, sophomore Wedmerline Schulz and Schmidt won in 53.91. The 800 relay team of Paske, sophomore Claire Heinrich, freshman Cecilia Krahn and Hemling won in 1:55.60. The 1,600 relay team of Vanderhoof, sophomore Amelia Povich, junior Abigail Minning and freshman Isabel Kuchta won in 4:40.29. The 3,200 relay team of Minning, Kuchta, freshman Nadia Henriquez and Krahn won in 11:51.47.
In the field events, junior Marissa Duddeck won the long jump (14 feet, 9 3/4 inches) and the triple jump (31-3), Vanderhoof won the high jump (4-4) and sophomore Brielle Leis won the shot put (29-5).
Senior Kyle Main won three events to lead Lakeside’s boys. He took the 100 meter dash in 11.08, the 200 in 22.68 and the long jump (18-1). Junior Ben Buxa swept the shot put (46-5 1/2) and the discus (128-8). Senior Caleb Andrews won the high jump (6-0). Senior Jameson Schmidt won the 300 hurdles (46.32). Sophomore Karsten Grundahl won the 800 (2:04.60). Junior Tyler Gresens won the 1,600 (4:54).
Lakeside’s boys also swept the relays. The 400 relay team of freshmen Jonathan Schmidt, Isaiah Sampson and Robert John Darden and sophomore Tyler Tauscheck won in 45.46. The 800 relay team of Jameson Schmidt, junior Jay Yahnke, freshman Ben Krauklis and sophomore Cole Teteak won in 1:36.65. The 1,600 relay team of sophomore Mark Garcia, Grundahl, Gresens and sophomore Cameron Weiland won in 3:37.84. The 3,200 relay team of senior Nate Krenke, Garcia, Weiland and freshman Josh Kutz won in 8:49.57.
BIG FOOT QUADRANGULAR
WALWORTH -- Whitewater's girls track and field team won four events and the boys won three at Tuesday's Rock Valley Quadrangular held at Big Foot High School.
For the girls, who scored 51 points to place third, junior Kindyl Kilar won the 200 meter dash in 27.95 seconds. The 1,600 relay of seniors Olive Coburn and Gwen Truesdale, junior Grace Villarreal and freshman Calli Grosinske won in 4:42.10. In the field events, junior Evie Troxel won the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches) and freshman Skyler Hibbs won the long jump (13-0).
The boys team scored 55 points, placing third.
Freshman Jack Hefty won the 800 meters in 2:11.52 and the 1,600 (4:39.38).
Junior Connor Raupp won both the shot put (41-2) and the discus (120-3).
Team scores - boys: Evansville 78.5, Big Foot 61.5, Whitewater 55, East Troy 53.
Team scores - girls: Big Foot 75, Evansville 57, Whitewater 51, East Troy 50.
BELLEVILLE QUADRANGULAR
BELLEVILLE — Lake Mills kicked off the Capitol Conference track and field season with a quadrangular in Belleville on Tuesday.
Lake Mills won the girls 400 relay. Senior Abigail Toepfer, sophomore Katelyn Kroll, freshman Sadie Mir and junior Kenzie Nielsen won in 54.35 seconds. Sophomore Meghann Christian won the discus (107 feet, 1 inch).
For the boys, senior Kyle Popowski won the 110 high hurdles (15.72) and the 300 hurdles (42.37). The 400 relay team of senior Carson Lund, junior Rex Cassady, sophomore Matthew Stenbroten and junior J.P. Rguig won in 45.86. The same quartet won the 800 relay in 1:37.10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.