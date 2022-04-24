MILWAUKEE — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys track and field team placed second at the Carleton Sitz Invitational on Saturday.
Junior Ben Buxa won the shot put with a throw of 50 feet, 1/4 inch and took third in the discus (133-8). Senior Kyle Main placed third in the 100 meter dash (11.12) and 200 (22.95). Sophomore Cameron Weiland was third in the 3,200 in 10:05.33.
The 400 relay team of senior Spencer Sturgill, junior Jay Yahnke and freshmen Ben Krauklis and Isaiah Sampson placed third in 44.94. The 800 relay team of senior Jameson Schmidt, Krauklis, sophomore Alex Reinke and Main won in 1:32.47.
Senior Mya Hemling took third in the long jump (16-5 1/2) to lead Lakeside’s girls, who scored 24 points.
Team scores — boys: Hartford 104, Lakeside Lutheran 84, Wauwatosa East 83, Wisconsin Lutheran 64, Cedarburg 61, Franklin 51, Muskego 49, Milwaukee Lutheran 43, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 42, Milwaukee King 41, Marquette University 34, Pius XI 24, South Milwaukee 19
Team scores — girls: Whitefish Bay 104, Muskego 95, Wisconsin Lutheran 89, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 82, DSHA 64, Wauwatosa East 60, Milwaukee King 42, Cedarburg 37, Pius XI 26, Hartford 26, Milwaukee Lutheran 25, Lakeside Lutheran 24, Franklin 23, South Milwaukee 5
Bluejays girls second at Doug Lee Memorial Invite
FALL RIVER — Johnson Creek’s girls track and field team placed second at the Doug Lee Memorial Invitational on Thursday.
"Overall, we had about two dozen personal records and season bests on the girls and boys teams," Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said. "Since we will be competing again Saturday at Parkview, the goal of this meet was to focus on certain events, rather than points, and to change some things up. I'm pleased that we are seeing kids placing in all event areas on the boys and girls sides. Our throwers and mid/distance kids are doing great things."
Senior Adrielle Patterson, a returning state qualifier who will compete at UW-La Crosse next year, won the 300 hurdles in 53.43 seconds and teamed with senior Denalyn Siewert and juniors Brooklyn Patterson and Brittany Rue to finish second in the 800 relay in 1:56.05.
"Adriell ran her first 300 meter hurdle race of the season and is looking strong," Constable said. "Her goal is to get her back to the state meet and get the school record.
Freshman Dominique Patterson won the long jump in a school record distance of 16 feet, 5 3/4 inches. Junior Kylie Hehr won the discus (91-1) while sophomore Ava Sixel took second (90-06). Freshman Ashlee Hartmann and Adriell Patterson each cleared 5-6 in the pole vault and placed second and third, respectively.
"Dominique's long jump really was a nice start to the meet," Constable said. "She had her best jump on her last attempt and then ran over to high jump and she set a new personal record there, jumping 4-10. I'm really proud of how she stayed focused and executed her events, including the 400 meter dash."
Rue placed third in the 100 in 28.36. Freshman Rylee Hucke placed third in the 3,200 (14:20.69).
Senior Brandon Blanke placed fifth in the discus (99-10) to lead Johnson Creek’s boys.
Team scores — girls: Belleville 200, Johnson Creek 109.5, Madison Tri-Op 102, Fall River 86, Central Wisconsin Christian 81, Milton 54.5, Wayland 10
Team scores — boys: Belleville 243, Fall River 123, Central Wisconsin Christian 92, Madison Tri-Op 87, Wayland 83, Milton 32, Johnson Creek 7
Bluejay girls 2nd at Don Albright invite
ORFORDVILLE — Johnson Creek’s girls track and field team placed second while the boys took seventh at the Don Albright Invitational on Saturday.
The girls 400 relay team of seniors Adrielle Patterson and Denalyn Siewert and juniors Brooklyn Patterson and Brittany Rue won in 54.60 seconds.
The 3,200 relay team of freshman Molly Burke, senior Margaret Burke, freshman Rylee Hucke and sophomore Payge Ische placed second in 12:49.09.
Adrielle Patterson was second in the 100 hurdles in 18.23 and won the pole vault after clearing 7 feet. Brooklyn Patterson was second in the pole vault (6-6) and took third in the 100 in 13.86. Freshman Dominique Patterson won the long jump. (16- 3/4), was second in the high jump (4-10) and took third in the 200 in 28.60.
Junior Kylie Hehr placed second in the discus (88-0) and third in the shot put (27-3). Siewert was second in the long jump (13-10 3/4) and third in the triple jump (31-0). Sophomore Ramiya Siewert was third in the long jump (13-7). Freshman Ashlee Hartmann finished third in the pole vault (5-6).
Johnson Creek’s boys got second place finishes from senior Camren Smith in the 400 (57.77) and senior Brandon Blanke in the shot put (38- 1/2). Placing third for the Bluejays were senior Erik Sanchez in the discus (105-7), sophomore Khang Chau in the pole vault (6-0) and the 3,200 relay team of freshman Edin Martinez, sophomore Ben Trudell, freshman Carson Vaughn and sophomore Tyler Skogman in 10:48.78.
Team scores — girls: Catholic Central 191.5, Johnson Creek 148, Racine Lutheran 84.5, Parkview 43, Monticello 39, Faith Christian 38, Kenosha St. Joseph 18
Team scores — boys: Racine Lutheran 129, Parkview 102, Kenosha St. Joseph 102, Monticello 90, Catholic Central 56, Faith Christian 53, Johnson Creek 49
