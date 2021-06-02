WATERTOWN — Travis Sykes won two events to lead the Fort Atkinson boys track and field team to a third-place finish at a Badger South quadrangular Tuesday at Watertown High School.
Sykes won the long jump with a leap of 19-5.25 and also finished first in the triple jump with a top-50 state score of 41-11.50.
The Blackhawk boys collected 66 points, good for third. Host Watertown won with 87 points. The Fort Atkinson girls finished fourth with 49 points. Milton captured the girls title with 89 points.
Aiden Worden finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.35 seconds, while freshman Ben Stricker earned the top spot in the 800-meter run with a 2:11.70. In the 300-meter hurdles, Nolan Zachgo won with a 44.72.
In the field, Drew Evans captured the shot put title with a throw 48-11.5.
Runner-up finishes for the boys included Zachgo (110-meter hurdles, 16.99) and Evans (discus, 132-7).
On the girls' side, Adyn Theriault won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.42. Theriault also earned two runner-up finishes with second-place finishes in the 400-meter dash (1:03.13) and long jump (15-1.5)
Lauren Haas earned the Blackhawk girls other first-place finish, taking the top spot in the 400-meter dash with a 1:02.73, just edging out Theriault.
Second-place individual finishes for Fort Atkinson also included Trinity Wilson (pole vault, 8-6), Mallory Gasper (triple jump, 29-6.5) and Jada Zorn (800-meter run, 2:30.77 and 1,600 meter run, 5:31.16).
Team scores (boys) — Watertown 87, Oregon 69, Fort Atkinson 66, Milton 48.
Team scores (girls) — Milton 89, Oregon 80, Watertown 52, Fort Atkinson 49.
Elkhorn Invitational
ELKHORN — Crystal Chan and the Whitewater girls relay teams lead the Whippets at the Elkhorn Invitational Tuesday at Elkhorn High School.
Amanda Tovar, Olive Coburn, Halee Peters and Kindyl Kilar finished first in the 400-meter relay with a time of 51.63 seconds. The Whippet girls also won the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:50.44 behind the group of Kacie Carollo, Isabelle Dieter, Peters and Tovar.
Chan collected one first-place finish and also earned a pair of runner-up finishes. Chan won the high jump with a distance of 5-00 and took second in both the 800-meter run (2:41.88) and 100-meter hurdles (18 seconds).
Jenna Caldwell took second in the pole vault with a height of 8-06.
The Whitewater boys had one top finish with Trenten Zahn timing in at 4:38.63 in the 1,600-meter run.
Jon Aron (high jump, 5-08) and Dylan Duclos (11-0) took second in the high jump and pole vault, respectively.
Capitol Conference Quad
MARSHALL — The Cambridge track and field teams swept the 800-meter runs during a Capitol Conference quadrangular Tuesday at Marshall High School.
Mara Brown and Zach Huffman both won the 800 meter with times of 2:42.1 seconds and 2:09.3, respectively.
Cambridge — which faced off against Marshall, Wisconsin Heights and Watertown Luther Prep at the quadrangular — had two other first-place finishes from the boys.
Ryan Lund won shot put with a 45-08 and Jonathan Jones captured the pole vault title with a 12-0.
Runner-up individual finishes for the Blue Jays included Brown (1,600-meter run, 5:55.5), Dale Yerges (110-meter hurdles, 17), Ezra Stein (shot put, 44-11.5), Spencer Davis (discus, 124-09), Gillian Thompson (triple jump, 28-08.5) and Caleb Kendall (pole vault, 11-06).
