EAST TROY — The Whitewater track and field teams found lots of success in relay competition during a Rock Valley Quad against East Troy, Big Foot and Evansville Monday at East Troy High School.
Both the girls and boys placed third, with the girls collecting 59 points, while the most recorded 47 points. Big Foot won the girls meet with 85 and Evansville won the boys meet with a score of 86.5.
In the 800 meter relay, the Whitewater team of Kacie Carollo, Kindyl Kilar, Emma Weigel and Amanda Tovar took first with a time of 1 minute, 53.20 seconds. In the 400 meter relay, it was Tovar, Carollo, Kilar and Madelynn Buehler finishing first with a 53.06.
The boys also found success in the relays, placing first int the 400 meter relay with a 47.46 from Nate Black, Carter Friend, Connor Sharlow and Aaron Porras.
First-place individual finishes for the girls included Tovar (100 meter dash, 14.33), Weigel (200 meter dash, 29.59), Kilar (high jump, 4-10) and Jenna Caldwell (pole vault, 8-06).
Top individual finishes from the boys came from Denver Isbell (200 meter dash, 25.54) and Connor Raupp (shot put, 38-09).
Avery Caputo placed first in both the mixed 100 meter wheelchair dash (34.87) and the mixed 400 meter wheelchair dash (2:35.50).
Team scores (girls) — Big Foot 85, East Troy 70, Whitewater 59, Evansville 33.
Team scores (boys) — Evansville 86.5, Big Foot 73.5, Whitewater 47,l East Troy 32.
Panthers shine on track
WAUNAKEE — The Palmyra-Eagle track and field teams had a strong showing on the track during a Quad against Madison Country Day, Deerfield and Parkview on Monday.
Eric Brahm finished first for the Panthers in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.87 seconds, while Fischer Schneider was the runner-up with a 24.28.
Schneider took home first-place honors in the 400 meter run, clocking in at 55.02. In the 800 meter run, Jacob Stroh timed in with the fastest run of 2:16.02.
Blake Isaacsen was the runner-up in the 3,200 meter run with a 12:13.31. In the 300 meter hurdles, Isaac Perez placed second with a 51.82.
The 800 meter relay team of Brahm, Joey Brown, Dylan Agen and Kurtis Frink finished first with a 1:44.82. Dalton Metzdorf earned a PR in the high jump with a 5-00, good for a tie at second. Joey Brown took second in the long jump with a 17-06.
Ally Czeshinski led the girls with their lone first-place individual finish. The senior timed in at 2:40.81 in the 800 meter run to finish first. Czeshinski also was second in the 1,600 meter run with a 6:09.15.
Michaela Jones placed second in the 200 meter dash with a 30.71, while Lainey Fredrick was the runner-up in the 400 meter run with a 1:07.81.
The 800 relay team of Jones, Fredrick, Vivian Hauck and Stacey Johnson placed first with a 2:06.64. In the 1,600 meter relay, Czeshinski, Fredrick, Johnson and Jones took the top spot with a 4:48.94.
