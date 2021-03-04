Palmyra Eagle’s backcourt was the backbone of the Panthers this season.
The duo was recognized for helping the Palmyra-Eagle girls win the Trailways South by being named to the conference’s first team.
Senior Ally Fredrick led the Panthers — who finished 4-0 in the Trailways South standings — in scoring with 12.6 points per game. Senior backcourt mate Ally Czeshinski was second on the team in scoring with 9.5 points per game.
The pair knocked down a combined 29 3-pointers on the season.
Panther junior Kyler Koutsky earned a second-team nod, scoring 6.8 points per game. Johnson Creek junior Lexi Swanson led the conference in both scoring (16.5 per game) and rebounding (10.3 per game), but settled for a second-team selection. Swanson’s teammate — junior Brittany Rue — joined her on the second team, finishing second in the conference in rebounding with 8.4 per game.
Palmyra-Eagle senior Josie Kysely tied for third in the Trailways South in rebounding with 8.1 per contest. She was named as an honorable mention.
For the second straight season, Palmyra-Eagle senior Aiden Calderon earned a first-team selection on the boys conference teams.
Calderon was second in the conference in scoring (22.1 per game) and first in rebounding (14.1 per game). The Panther forward score 26 points or more four times his senior season.
Twice this year, Calderon fell just a rebound short of recording a 20-20 game. He also did it on the defensive end, averaging 2.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.
Palmyra-Eagle senior Cameron Joyner — who earned a second-team spot — finished second in the conference in assists per game with 4. He was second on the Panthers in scoring at 14.4 points per game.
Palmyra-Eagle seniors Casey Webber and Ryan Carpenter, as well as Johnson Creek senior Braden Walling were selected as honorable mentions.
Williams Bay senior Ben Venteicher was tabbed as the Trailways South Player of the Year.
TRAILWAYS SOUTH CONFERENCE GIRLS TEAM
First team: Stephanie Siewert, Deerfield, so.; Jenna Olin, Parkview, jr.; Ally Fredrick, Palmyra-Ealge, sr.; Ally Czeshinski, Palmyra-Eagle, sr.; Moli Haak, Deerfield, so.
Second team: Kyler Koutsky, Palmyra-Eagle, jr.; Grace Brattlie, Deerfield, so.; Lexi Swanson, Johnson Creek, jr.; Brittany Rue, Johnson Creek, so.; Braiya Nolan, Williams Bay, sr.
Honorable mention: Josie Kysely, Palmyra-Eagle, sr.; Hailey Eickoff, Deerfield, sr.; Sidda Meyers, Parkview, sr.; Cally Burrell, Parkview, jr.; Margaret Higgins, Williams Bay, so.; Morgan Bronson, Williams Bay, so.
TRAILWAYS SOUTH CONFERENCE BOYS TEAM
First team: Ben Venteicher, Williams Bay, sr.; Jaden Randall, Williams Bay, sr.; Cal Fisher, Deerfield, so.; Aiden Calderon, Palmyra-Eagle, sr.; Tyler Oswald, Parkview, sr.; Connor Simonson, Parkview, sr.
Second team: Sam Norton, Williams Bay, sr.; Dayton Lasack, Deerfield, jr.; Clayton Mathwig, Deerfield, sr.; Cameron Joyner, Palmyra-Eagle, sr.; Seth Byington, ALCA/SAA, sr.; Brent Schmiesing, ALCA/SAA, jr.
Honorable mention: Casey Webber, Palmyra-Eagle, sr.; Ryan Carpenter, Palmyra-Eagle, sr.; Braden Walling, Johnson Creek, sr.
Player of the Year — Ben Venteicher.
