Five players from Johnson Creek, and four from Palmyra-Eagle, were named to the 2022 Trailways Conference South Division softball all-conference teams.
Senior Lexi Swanson and junior Josey Whitehouse represent the Bluejays as first team recipients, while teammates senior Hannah Bidig and sophomore Jenna Fincutter were voted to the second team and freshman Lainey Benz was voted honorable mention.
Swanson slugged her way to an excellent individual season, finishing tops amongst the Trailways South in hits (50), and third in RBIs (39). Her batting average of .515 led Johnson Creek. Swanson tallied 23 singles, a team high 20 doubles, one triple and was second best on the team in the home run category, belting six shots over the fence.
As a pitcher, Swanson was second on the team in wins, posting a 4-8 record on the mound. Over the course of 83 innings pitched, Swanson struck out 40 batters, second best among her fellow Bluejays.
Whitehouse was nearly equally as effective in the batter’s box, finishing third in the league in hits (46). Whitehouse tallied a team high 32 singles, and was second best on Johnson Creek in doubles with 11. She added 2 triples and 1 home run as she ended her junior campaign with a batting average of .447 and a fielding percentage of .952.
Budig tied with Whitehouse for second in hits with 46. Her 30 singles were also second among starting Bluejays. She added 7 doubles, and led Johnson Creek in triples, with 6. Budig finished with 2 home runs and a batting average of .495 and an on base percentage of .577.
Jenna Fincutter was one of the most effective hitters in the conference, finishing tied for first in the Trailways South with 48 RBIs off of 39 hits. Of those hits, 11 resulted in home runs, a team high for Johnson Creek. Fincutter finished with a batting average of .433 and an on-base percentage of .500.
Freshman Lainey Benz concluded her first varsity season with Johnson Creek fourth in hits (41) and third in singles (28). She added 9 doubles and 2 triples and 2 home runs for a season ending batting average of .471 and an on-base percentage of .535. Benz was on of the Bluejays most effective pitchers, striking out a team high 42 batters in 31 innings pitched while giving up just 16 earned runs.
For the Panthers, senior Kyler Koutsky was named first team, while Molly Nettesheim was named second team. Freshman Teagan Koutsky and senior Mary Ellen Tiller were awarded honorable mention.
Kyler Koutsky finished fifth for the Panthers in hits (25) and third on the team in RBIs (24). Koutsky finished her senior season with 8 singles, 9 doubles and a team high 7 home runs. She was second on the team in runs, with 27, and posted a batting average of .446 and on-base percentage of .516.
Molly Nettesheim led the Panthers in numerous categories this season. Nettesheim struck a team high 36 RBIs and 10 doubles, while tying Koutsky with a team high 7 home runs. She finished second on the team in hits (36) and batting average (.554), behind only teammate’s Neva Stephan’s .571 batting average. Her on-base percentage was .592, and she finished with 18 singles. Nettesheim also spent time on the pitcher’s mound for Palmyra-Eagle, posting a win-loss record of 6-3. Nettesheim threw for 44 2/3 innings, striking out 34 batters and walking just 16.
Teagan Koutsky had a stellar first season with the Panthers in her freshman campaign. Koutsky led Palmyra-Eagle led the Panthers in hits (39), runs (35) and singles (22). She added 8 doubles and two home runs along with a team high 7 triples. Koutsky finished with a batting average of .534. Koutsky went 7-3 on the pitcher’s mound, striking out a team high 61 batters in 57 innings.
Mary Ellen Tiller was second for the Panthers in hits (36), doubles (9) and RBIs (26). Tiller was third in batting average (.547), and posted an on-base percentage of .554.
Deerfield won the Trailways Conference South Division softball title this year with a 15-1 record in league play, followed by Horicon (14-2); Palmyra-Eagle (12-4); Johnson Creek (11-5); Parkview (7-9); Dodgeland/Hustisford (6-10); Fall River (4-12); Williams Bay (3-13); Rio (0-16).
TRAILWAYS SOUTH CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
FIRST TEAM
Morgan Mack, sr., Deerfield; Grace Brattlie, jr., Deerfield; Addy Kapral, jr., Deerfield; Cora Nelson, fr., Deerfield; Angelica Bushkie, jr., Horicon; Paige Boeck, sr., Horicon; Kyler Koutsky, sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Lexi Swanson, sr., Johnson Creek; Josey Whitehouse, jr., Johnson Creek; Christina Stark, sr., Parkview; Morgan Kehl, jr., Dodgeland/Hustisford; Olivia Fietz, so., Fall River; Emily Gauger, sr., Williams Bay.
SECOND TEAM
Karlee Berge, jr., Deerfield; Emma Miller, sr, Horicon; Cyri Reinwald, fr., Horicon; Lizzy Gibbs, so., Horicon; Molly Nettesheim, jr. Palmyra-Eagle; Hannah Budig, sr., Johnson Creek; Jenna Finncutter, so., Johnson Creek; Jazmyn Wiedmer, so., Parkview; Joey Meyers, so., Parkview; Taylor Justmann, so., Dodgeland/Hustisford; Riley Grams, sr., Rio.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lydia Mack, fr., Deerfield; Jaime Anderson, sr., Horicon; Teagan Koutsky, fr., Palmyra-Eagle; Mary Ellen Tiller, sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Lainey Benz, fr., Johnson Creek; Chloe Mielke, jr., Parkview; Kira Schall, jr. Dodgeland/Hustisford; AnneMarie Cates, so., Williams Bay.
