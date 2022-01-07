Trojan wrestlers edge Bluejays, 38-36 Jan 7, 2022 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHNSON CREEK — Garrett Clark and Louis White recorded pins for Dodgeland’s wrestlers in a 38-36 Trailways victory over Johnson Creek on Thursday.Clark won by fall in the first period at 138, as did White in just 14 seconds at 220 for the Trojans, who also received four forfeits plus one team point per criteria.Johnson Creek got pins from Conner Gerstner at 113, Domonic Raabe at 160 and Cohen Schmidt at 195.DODGELAND 38, JOHNSON CREEK 36106 — William Mattert (JC) received forfeit113 — Connor Gerstner (JC) pinned Madison Wagner (D) at 2:58120 — Double Forfeit126 — Braxton Kohn (D) received forfeit132 — Dylan Kohn (D) received forfeit138 — Garrett Clark (D) pinned Noah Westrich (JC) at 1:11145 — Gedmon Mikolainis (D) received forfeit152 — Anton Mikolanis (D) received forfeit*160 — Domonic Raabe (JC) pinned Nathan Johnson (D) at 5:15170 — Double Forfeit182 — Gurianderpal Khasria (JC) received forfeit195 — Cohen Schmidt (JC) pinned Collin Remington (D) at 1:25220 — Louie White (D) pinned Devon Klingman (JC) at 0:14285 — Kevin Morales (JC) received forfeit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
