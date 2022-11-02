Two Blue Jays honored in Capitol South volleyball all-conference voting nateg Nov 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cambridge sophomore Brooke Stenklyft and junior Mya Lehmann were honored in Capitol South all-conference voting for volleyball recently.Stenklyft was a second-team honoree, while Lehmann was named to the honorable mention team.Senior Sophia Schneider from conference-winner Waterloo won Player of the Year.Waterloo won the Capitol South Conference at 10-0, followed by New Glarus at 8-2, Marshall at 6-4, Wisconsin Heights at 4-6, Belleville at 2-8 and Cambridge at 0-10.CAPITOL SOUTHName Grade SchoolSophia Schneider 12 Waterloo(Player of the Year)FIRST TEAMName Grade SchoolSophia Schneider 12 WaterlooGrace Nommensen 12 New GlarusAmber Horn 12 New GlarusLindsey Schadewalt 11 New GlarusKierstin Hoel 10 MarshallEmily VanRiper 12 Wisconsin HeightsSECOND TEAMName Grade SchoolBrenna Huebner 11 WaterlooBri Laursdorf 11 WaterlooEmily Brodbeck 11 MarshallHalle Weisensel 12 MarshallOlivia Buol 12 Wisconsin HeightsMikayla Caskey 12 BellevilleBrooke Stenklyft 10 CambridgeHONORABLE MENTIONName Grade SchoolTess Blundell 11 WaterlooAllie Fitzgerald 11 WaterlooMorgan Kleeman 12 New GlarusVeronica Tollakson 11 New GlarusKate Luzenski 11 MarshallEmersyn Schaefer 11 Wisconsin HeightsAva Benash 10 BellevilleMya Lehmann 11 Cambridge Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.