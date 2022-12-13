Upper weight pins lead Johnson Creek wrestlers past St. John's Dec 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CREEK — Four pins in the upper weights lifted Johnson Creek’s wrestlers to a 42-18 victory over St. John’s Northwestern Academy on Tuesday.Domonic Raabe (170 pounds), Cohen Schmidt (195), Gurinderpal Khasria (220) and heavyweight Silas Hartz each won by fall for the Bluejays, who also received three forfeits.JOHNSON CREEK 42, ST. JOHN’S 18106 — Liam Olson (SJ) received forfeit113 — Double Forfeit120 — Connor Gerstner (JC) received forfeit126 — Lake Segel (SJ) pinned Trent Myers (JC) at 1:19*132 — Luke Hartz (JC) received forfeit138 — Double Forfeit145 — Double Forfeit152 — Double Forfeit160 — Taylor Joseph (JC) received forfeit170 — Domonic Raabe (JC) pinned Josh Darwin (SJ) at 1:45182 — Will Braunschweig (SJ) received forfeit195 — Cohen Schmidt (JC) pinned Aidan Richards (SJ) at 3:22220 — Gurinderpal Khasria (JC) pinned Simon Oro (SJ) at 1:07285 — Silas Hartz (JC) pinned Su Ziyi (SJ) at 0:25 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
