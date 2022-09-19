Cambridge falls to Belleville
CAMBRIDGE -- The Cambridge volleyball team was swept 25-10, 25-12, 25-13 by Belleville in a Capitol South Conference matchup at Cambridge High School on Monday.

Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft served one ace and had a block. Junior Kaila Buehler led the Blue Jays (2-9, 0-5 conference) with five kills and eight assists.

