Volleyball: Belleville sweeps Cambridge Sep 19, 2022

CAMBRIDGE -- The Cambridge volleyball team was swept 25-10, 25-12, 25-13 by Belleville in a Capitol South Conference matchup at Cambridge High School on Monday.

Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft served one ace and had a block. Junior Kaila Buehler led the Blue Jays (2-9, 0-5 conference) with five kills and eight assists.

Sophomore Ava Lehmann had four kills and a block.
