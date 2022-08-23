Volleyball: Blue Jays go 1-2 at Cambria-Friesland quad to open year Aug 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMBRIA -- The Cambridge volleyball team went 1-2 at the Cambria-Friesland quadrangular on Tuesday to open the season.The Blue Jays defeated Lourdes Academy in three sets, but lost to Cambria-Friesland and Horicon in two sets.Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft led the Blue Jays with 14 kills. Stenklyft also recorded 13 digs and had three blocks. Senior Kayla Roidt finished with 12 digs, nine kills and five aces.Junior Ripley Trainor recorded 15 digs and 13 assists, while junior Kaila Buehler finished with 12 assists. Sophomore Ava Lehmann led the Blue Jays with 20 digs, while junior Mya Lehmann had 16 digs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
