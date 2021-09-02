CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge volleyball team lost its Capitol South Conference opener to Wisconsin Heights 25-15, 25-9, 25-17 at home on Thursday.

“This was a tough match for us,” Cambridge volleyball coach Breah Klemp said. “Wisconsin Heights is a strong, fundamental team that got us on our heels way too often. We again lost energy as soon as the momentum shifted. When we can find a way to up our emotional endurance, we will be start commanding these matches.”

Senior Taylor Stenklyft had 12 assists, senior Audrianne Kieler dig out nine shots and senior Mayah Holzhueter finished with six kills. Junior Kayla Roidt had two blocks and served one of the team’s three aces. Sophomore Saveea Freeland and senior Emma Nottestad also had aces.

Recommended for you

Load comments