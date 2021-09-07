JOHNSON CREEK — Isabelle Doherty had 10 kills to lead Johnson Creek’s volleyball team to a 25-10, 25-12, 25-20 Trailways South win over Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday.
Lexi Swanson put up 20 assists and added six kills and three aces. Denalyn Siewert had 1.5 blocks. Hannah Budig served three aces.
“Big conference win,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said.
For the Panthers, Kyler Koutsky had four kills, two aces. Paige Scheel finished with seven assists, Alex Koss blocked a shot and Callie School registered 13 digs.
"We spent most of the night in defense, and we weren't really able to get a good run," Palmyra-Eagle volleyball coach Scott Hein said. "We hope to be more on the balls of our feet as we prepare for Williams Bay on Thursday."
Johnson Creek hosts a tournament on Saturday. The first match is at 9 a.m.
