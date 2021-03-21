CAMBRIDGE — The Blue Jays were unable to piece together a set win as the Cambridge girls volleyball team was topped by Lodi, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21, in a Capitol Conference match Saturday morning at Cambridge High School.
Taylor Stenklyft finished with a team-high four kills. Stenklyft also led the Blue Jays with five assists. Kayla Roidt had three aces, while Emma Nottestad and Stenklyft both had one block. Audrianne Kieler collected six digs in the loss.
LODI 3, CAMBRIDGE 0
Lodi 25 25 25
Cambridge 17 17 21
Kills — L Klann 10, C Stenklyft 4. Assists — L Hesselberg 12, C Stenklyft 5. Digs — L Lan Ness 16, C Kieler 6. Aces — L Harrington 8, C Roidt 3. Blocks — L Klann 3, C Nottestad 1, Stenklyft 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.