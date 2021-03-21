CAMBRIDGE — The Blue Jays were unable to piece together a set win as the Cambridge girls volleyball team was topped by Lodi, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21, in a Capitol Conference match Saturday morning at Cambridge High School.

Taylor Stenklyft finished with a team-high four kills. Stenklyft also led the Blue Jays with five assists. Kayla Roidt had three aces, while Emma Nottestad and Stenklyft both had one block. Audrianne Kieler collected six digs in the loss.

LODI 3, CAMBRIDGE 0

Lodi 25 25 25 

Cambridge 17 17 21

Kills — L Klann 10, C Stenklyft 4. Assists — L Hesselberg 12, C Stenklyft 5. Digs — L Lan Ness 16, C Kieler 6. Aces — L Harrington 8, C Roidt 3. Blocks — L Klann 3, C Nottestad 1, Stenklyft 1. 

