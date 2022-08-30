Panthers lose to Demons

DEERFIELD -- The Palmyra-Eagle volleyball team lost at Deerfield 25-14, 25-19, 25-15 in a Trailways South match on Tuesday.

Molly Nettesheim led the Panthers with four kills, Paige Scheel finished with eight assists, Teagan Koutsky tallied 15 digs while Anna Snorek and Bella Svehlek had one block apiece.

