JOHNSON CREEK — Lexi Swanson had 22 assists and Isabelle Doherty had eight kills for Johnson Creek’s volleyball team in a 25-18, 25-20, 25-9 Trailways South win over Williams Bay on Tuesday.

Hannah Budig added seven kills, two aces and one block for the Bluejays.

“Our senior leaders brought big energy tonight,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said. “Lexi Swanson closed out set 2 with a beautiful setter dump. We had some big swings tonight and we are looking forward to seeing what’s next for us.”

Johnson Creek hosts Whitewater on Thursday.

