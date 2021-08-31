JOHNSON CREEK — Lexi Swanson had 22 assists and Isabelle Doherty had eight kills for Johnson Creek’s volleyball team in a 25-18, 25-20, 25-9 Trailways South win over Williams Bay on Tuesday.
Hannah Budig added seven kills, two aces and one block for the Bluejays.
“Our senior leaders brought big energy tonight,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said. “Lexi Swanson closed out set 2 with a beautiful setter dump. We had some big swings tonight and we are looking forward to seeing what’s next for us.”
Johnson Creek hosts Whitewater on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.