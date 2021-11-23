Johnson Creek senior outside hitter Isabelle Doherty was voted the Player of the Year in Trailways South all-conference volleyball voting held recently.
Doherty, who led the conference with 162 kills, and senior teammates Alexis Swanson and Hannah Budig were all named to the first team. Senior Denalyn Stewart made the second team.
Swanson led the league in assists with 385 and added 88 kills. Budig finished third the conference in kills with 113. Siewert had 72 kills on the season. Doherty also served 33 aces while Swanson added 26.
Palmyra-Eagle had three players receive honorable mention — junior Paige Scheel, senior Alex Koss and senior Kyler Koutsky. Scheel had 269 assists and served 25 aces for the Panthers. Koutsky had 88 kills while Koss had 76 kills and 26 aces.
Johnson Creek won the Trailways South with a 6-0 record, followed by Abundant Life/St. Ambrose and Parkview each at 4-2, Deerfield and Williams Bay each at 3-3, Palmyra-Eagle at 1-5 and Madison Country Day at 0-6.
Trailways South Volleyball
Player of the Year: Isabelle Doherty, Johnson Creek, senior
First Team
Isabelle Doherty, Johnson Creek, senior; Alexis Swanson, Johnson Creek, senior; Hannah Budig, Johnson Creek, senior; Emily Quam, ALCS/St. Ambrose, junior; Abby Quam, ALCS/St. Ambrose; senior. Maria Pfeil, ALCS/St. Ambrose, senior; Steffi Siewert, Deerfield, Jr.
Second Team
Denalyn Siewert, Johnson Creek, senior; Caitlin Sturm, ALCS/St. Ambrose, senior; Olivia Cox, Parkview, senior; Jenna Olin, Parkview, senior; Cally Burrell, Parkview, senior; Grace Brattlie, Deerfield, junior; AnnMarie Cates, Williams Bay, sophomore; Bridget Higgins, Williams Bay, junior; Evelyn Hamberg, Williams Bay, junior
Honorable Mention
Morgan Mack, Deerfield, senior; Paige Scheel, Palmyra-Eagle, junior; Alex Koss, Palmyra-Eagle, senior; Kyler Koutsky, Palmyra-Eagle, senior; Callie School, Palmyra-Eagle, senior; Sophia Kim, Madison Country Day, sophomore, Ella Whimney, Madison Country Day, senior; Ella Whiffen, Madison Country Day, junior
