LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills volleyball team swept visiting Lodi 25-11, 25-12, 25-18 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.

Katie Borchert had a team-best 10 kills, adding 10 digs and 1.5 blocks, and Ava Belling produced nine kills, two aces for the L-Cats (7-2, 2-0 Capitol).

Sydney Lewellin led the team in assists (19) and digs (11). Olivia Karlen served a team-high three aces and Gabby Hack posted three blocks.

The L-Cats host Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments