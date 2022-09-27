Volleyball: Lakeside Lutheran sweeps Lodi nateg Sep 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE MILLS—Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team won its sixth conference game in a row with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-14 home win versus Lodi on Tuesday.The Warriors (16-8, 6-1 Capitol North) were led offensively by Grace Plitzuweit (15 kills) and Ella Schuetz (seven kills). Cheyenne Johnson served five aces while Aubrey Wilke added two aces.Johnson also led the Warriors with 15 digs and Marissa Duddeck contributed 11 digs and 4.5 blocks. Jenna Shadoski registered three blocks. Olivia Bartels put up 29 assists.The Warriors play in the Brookfield East Invite on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
