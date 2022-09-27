Lakeside beats Lodi

LAKE MILLS—Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team won its sixth conference game in a row with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-14 home win versus Lodi on Tuesday.

The Warriors (16-8, 6-1 Capitol North) were led offensively by Grace Plitzuweit (15 kills) and Ella Schuetz (seven kills). Cheyenne Johnson served five aces while Aubrey Wilke added two aces.

