Blue Jays fall to New Glarus
NEW GLARUS -- The Cambridge volleyball team was swept by New Glarus 7-25, 18-25, 20-25 in a Capitol South match on Tuesday at New Glarus High School.

Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft led the Blue Jays (2-12 overall, 0-8 in conference) with eight kills and also served one ace. Senior Kayla Roidt and junior Mya Lehmann each had two aces.

