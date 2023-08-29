Palmyra-Eagle volleyball

PALMYRA -- The Palmyra-Eagle volleyball team opened Trailways South Conference play with a 14-25, 27-25, 24-26, 25-15, 15-7 victory over visiting Deerfield on Tuesday.

Teagan Koutsky led the Panthers (2-4) with 11 kills. Brooklyn West contributed 17 assists, Bri Covarrubius tallied 47 digs and Belle Peterson served six aces.

  
