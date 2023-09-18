Palmyra-Eagle volleyball

FALL RIVER -- The Palmyra-Eagle volleyball team went 1-3 to take sixth place at Saturday's Fall River tournament.

The Panthers lost to Marshall 25-21, 25-19, beat Dodgeland 25-22, 25-22, fell to Oakfield 25-15, 25-14 and lost to Rio 25-20, 15-25, 15-7.

  
