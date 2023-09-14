Palmyra-Eagle volleyball

PALMYRA -- The Palmyra-Eagle volleyball team beat visiting Hustisford 25-20, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22 in Trailways South play on Thursday.

Lainey Fredrick and Kaylee Lebanowski totaled six kills apiece. Bri Covarrubias served five aces, adding 27 digs.

  
