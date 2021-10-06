WATERLOO – Cambridge’s volleyball team was swept by defending WIAA Division 3 state runner-up Waterloo 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 in a Capitol South road game on Tuesday.

Taylor Stenklyft had nine assists and an ace for the Blue Jays. Brooke Stenklyft added six kills and one block. Audrianne Kieler contributed seven digs and one ace. Mayah Holzhueter also had a block.

Recommended for you

Load comments