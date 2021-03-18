BELOIT — Junior Savannah Serdynski had a double-double and the Jefferson girls volleyball team rallied two sets down to take a 21-25, 17-25, 25-9, 25-13, 15-4 victory over host Beloit Turner on Thursday night.
Serdynski finished with 27 assists and 19 digs in the Rock Valley Conference matchup.
“We got off to a slow start where our errors prevented us from gaining any momentum, but once we were able to put some little runs together at the beginning of the third game, the girls gained confidence,” Jefferson head coach Kaley Jacobson Spiegel said.
Presley Biwer finished with a team-high 13 kills, while Mackenzie Thom ended with a team-best seven aces.
“This was a great win and the girls are fired up,” Jacobson Spiegel said. “I’m proud of how they truly played together as a team tonight.”
JEFFERSON 3, BELOIT TURNER 2
Jefferson 21 17 25 25 15
Turner 25 25 9 13 4
Kills — J Thom 7. Assists — J Serdynski 27. Digs — J Serdynski 19. Aces — Thom 7. Blocks — J Messmann .5, Serdynski .5
Fort Atkinson 3, Monroe 0
MONROE — The Blackhawks moved to 4-1 on the season with a sweeping 25-18, 25-22, 25-15 Badger South victory over host Monroe on Thursday.
Freshman Andi Spies led Fort Atkinson (4-1) with 19 kills and also had a team-high 21 assists. Junior Alex Theriault finished with a team-best 32 digs.
Junior Hope Heagney was a force from the service line with nine aces. Junior Callie Krause added 19 assists in the victory.
FORT ATKINSON 3, MONROE 0
Fort Atkinson 25 25 25
Monroe 18 22 15
Kills — FA Spies 18. Assists — Spies 21. Digs — FA Theriault 32. Aces — FA H. Heagney 9.
Whitewater 3, Big Foot 0
WHITEWATER — Kindyl Kilar finished with 15 kills and the host Whippets swept Big Foot, 25-22, 25-21, 25-12, in a Rock Valley Conference match Thursday.
Cora Linos ended with 29 assists for Whitewater, while Kilar also had a team-high in digs with nine. The Whippets moved to 5-0 on the season with the victory.
WHITEWATER 3, BIG FOOT 0
Whitewater 25 25 25
Big Foot 22 21 12
Kills — WW Kilar 15, BT Three with 6. Assists — WW Linos 29, BT Lettenberger 25. Digs — WW Kilar 9, BT Rego 16. Aces — WW Linos 6, BT Lueck 2. Blocks — WW Linos 2, Kopecky 2, BT Burdick 3.
Columbus 3, Cambridge 0
CAMBRIDGE — Columbus took down host Cambridge in straight sets, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14, in a Capitol Conference match on Thursday.
Junior Taylor Stenklyft finished with 18 assists for the Blue Jays, while senior Summer Hausz collected a team-high six kills. Freshman Saveea Freeland had one ace, and sophomore Kayla Roidt had one block. Junior Audrianne Kieler ended with a team-best seven digs.
COLUMBUS 3, CAMBRIDGE 0
Columbus 25 25 25
Cambridge 19 14 14
Kills — Co Bruss 9, Ca Hausz 6. Assists — Co Bruss 9, Ca Stenklyft 18. Digs — Co Bruss 9, Ca Kieler 7. Aces — Co Fox 3, Henry 3, Co Freeland 1. Blocks — Ca Roidt 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.