Alex Theriault collected 41 digs as the Fort Atkinson girls volleyball team topped Waunakee, 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 25-16, in a nonconference match on Thursday night.
Emma Mans led the Blackhawks with 18 kills. Andi Spies and Alyssa Heagney added 13 and 10 kills, respectively. Callie Krause recorded 24 assists in the victory.
Spies picked up a team-high four aces.
FORT ATKINSON 3, WAUNAKEE 1
Fort Atkinson 25 25 18 25
Waunakee 22 21 25 16
Kills — FA Mans 18, W Jordan 9. Assists — FA Krause 24, W Best 24. Digs — FA Theriault 41. Aces — FA Spies 4, W Pierner 5.
Belleville 3, Cambridge 0
BELLEVILLE — The Blue Jays were competitive in two sets, but ended up losing to host Belleville, 25-23, 25-4, 25-21, on Saturday.
Saveea Freeland had team-highs in blocks (one) and aces (five). Audrianne Kieler notched 13 digs, while Emma Nottestad added 11 digs and a team-best five kills. Taylor Stenklyft recorded 10 assists in the loss.
BELLEVILLE 3, CAMBRIDGE 0
Belleville 25 25 25
Cambridge 23 4 21
Kills — C Nottestad 5. Assists — C Stenklyft 10. Digs — C Kieler 13. Blocks — C Freeland 1, Stenklyft 1. Aces — C Freeland 5.
Bullis earns high honor
Whitewater senior Emme Bullis was named as the MaxPreps/AVCA Wisconsin High School player of the week for March 1-7.
During the stretch, Bullis played in eight sets, collecting 32 kills, 32 digs and eight aces.
