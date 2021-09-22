LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills volleyball team remained unbeaten in Capitol North games with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 win over visiting Poynette on Tuesday.
Katie Borchert led the L-Cats (13-3, 5-0 Capitol) with 11 kills, two aces and four digs. Sydney Lewellin registered 15 assists and Olivia Karlen and Ava Belling added four digs apiece. Belling and Hack each tallied two blocks.
“We played well overall,” Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. “Each player who stepped onto the court tonight played with high energy and focus.”
PALMYRA-EAGLE 3,
MADISON COUNTRY DAY 0
PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle volleyball team swept Madison Country Day 25-19, 25-22, 25-15 in a Trailways-South Conference game on Senior Night Tuesday.
“We played two totally different lineups tonight since it was Senior Night,” Palmyra-Eagle volleyball coach Scott Hein said. “We really wanted to only play our seven seniors, and they proved that they were up to the challenge.”
Adriana Dixon led the Panthers with seven kills, also contributing 13 digs, and Alex Koss added six kills.
Kyler Koutsky tallied 16 assists and Mary Ellen Tiller served eight aces. Callie School registered 16 digs.
EAST TROY 3, WHITEWATER 0
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater volleyball team lost to visiting East Troy in straight sets during a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
Kindyl Kilar had a team-leading 18 kills and three aces, adding 10 digs and a block. Avery Hintz produced 13 assists and Caleigh Yang contributed 12 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.