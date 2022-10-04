LAKE MILLS—The Lake Mills volleyball team beat visiting Lodi 26-24, 25-20, 24-26, 25-22 in a Capitol North match on Tuesday.
For the L-Cats (5-22, 3-5 in conference), Bella Pitta produced a team-high nine kills while Averi Tomlin and Maddie Sanchez added six kills apiece. Debra Bruce finished with 16 assists and 16 digs, also serving six aces to lead the team in all three categories. Haydenn Sellnow and Pitta both had one block.
Lake Mills travels to face Luther Prep on Thursday.
JOHNSON CREEK 3, COUNTRY DAY 0
JOHNSON CREEK—Josey Whitehouse had 19 assists and eight aces and Dominique Patterson had seven kills for Johnson Creek’s volleyball team in a 25-15, 25-14, 26-24 Trailways South victory over Madison Country Day on Tuesday at JCHS.
“It was a fun, exciting night for the Lady Jays as they celebrated Senior Night and beat Madison Country Day,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Morgan Dunton said.
PARKVIEW 3, PALMYRA-EAGLE 2
PALMYRA -- The Palmyra-Eagle volleyball team lost to visiting Parkview 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 17-25, 13-15 in a Trailways South match on Tuesday.
Molly Nettesheim led the Panthers with eight kills. Paige Scheel served 11 aces, adding 14 assists and 24 digs. Teagan Koutsky also contributed 24 digs and Anna Snorek and Lainey Fredrick had two blocks apiece.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.