L-Cats, Bluejays win
LAKE MILLS—The Lake Mills volleyball team beat visiting Lodi 26-24, 25-20, 24-26, 25-22 in a Capitol North match on Tuesday.

For the L-Cats (5-22, 3-5 in conference), Bella Pitta produced a team-high nine kills while Averi Tomlin and Maddie Sanchez added six kills apiece. Debra Bruce finished with 16 assists and 16 digs, also serving six aces to lead the team in all three categories. Haydenn Sellnow and Pitta both had one block.

