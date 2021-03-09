Emma Mans put down the final two points of the fifth set as Fort Atkinson topped DeForest, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21, 16-25, 16-14, in a back-and-forth nonconference girls volleyball matchup Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School.
The Blackhawks (1-1) led 4-0 early in the fifth set, but the Norskies rallied to take a 7-5 lead. Fort Atkinson responded with four straight points to make it 9-7.
It was match-point for the Blackhawks at 14-13, but the Norskies kept their hopes alive with a block. Tied at 14-14, Fort Atkinson was able to find Mans twice for back-to-back kills to end the match.
FORT ATKINSON 3, DeFOREST 2
Fort Atkinson 25 17 25 16 16
DeForest 19 25 21 25 14
Edgerton 3, Jefferson 0
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson volleyball team lost to visiting Edgerton 25-13, 25-12, 25-10 in a Rock Valley Conference match on Tuesday.
The Eagles (1-2, 1-2 RVC) weren’t able to get into a flow against the Crimson Tide (1-1, 1-1).
“We need to reduce our unforced errors and tighten up our serve receive to hang in with athletic teams like Edgerton,” Jefferson head Kaley Jacobson Spiegel said. “As a team, we need to stay disciplined in our fundamentals and continue to get up to the speed of the game.”
Jefferson junior setter Savannah Serdynski posted team-highs in assists (10), blocks (1.5), aces (1) and digs (7).
Junior middle Aidyn Messmann had four kills while sophomore outside hitter Mackenzie Thom and Serdynski tallied three apiece.
Messmann also had 1.5 blocks and Thom also registered seven digs. Junior defensive specialist Emily Zilisch served the team’s other ace.
Edgerton senior outside hitter Carly Rebman had a game-best 21 kills while junior setter Kate Fox Gunderson totaled 39 assists. Sophomore outside hitter Shannon Rusch added 13 kills, three aces.
Edgewood 3, Fort Atkinson 0
MADISON — Fort Atkinson was topped by Madison Edgewood, 25-10, 25-23, 25-14, in a Big Eight boys volleyball match on Monday night.
Caden Klingbeil recorded team-bests in kills (five) and blocks (four). Aidan McDonough collected 11 assists to go along with two aces.
EDGEWOOD 3, FORT ATKINSON 0
Edgewood 25 25 25
Fort Atkinson 10 23 14
Kills — FA Klingbeil 5. Assists — FA McDonough 11. Blocks — FA Klingbeil 4. Aces — McDonough 2.
New Glarus 3, Cambridge 0
NEW GLARUS — New Glarus took care of Cambridge in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-9, in a Capitol Conference girls volleyball match on Monday.
Saveea Freeland led the Blue Jays (0-2, 0-2) with four kills, while Taylor Stenklyft collected a team-high 15 assists. Kayla Roidt and Mayah Holzhueter both recorded one block.
NEW GLARUS 3, CAMBRIDGE 0
New Glarus 25 25 25
Cambridge 19 18 9
Kills — C Freeland 4. Blocks — C Roidt, 1, Holzhueter 1. Aces — C Nottestad 2. Assists — Stenklyft 15.
