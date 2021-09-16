Luther Prep middle Sam Fisch attacks while Lakeside middle Marissa Duddeck defends at the net during a Capitol North volleyball match on Thursday at LPS. Fisch had nine kills for the Phoenix in a 9-25, 25-13, 25-23, 26-24 victory.
Luther Prep defeated Lakeside Lutheran 9-25, 25-15, 25-23, 26-24 in a Capitol North volleyball match on Thursday at LPS.
Lakeside was led by Lily Schuetz with 12 kills and nine aces. Greta Pingel added 10 kills. Ella DeNoyer had 3.5 blocks and Kaitlyn Shadoski had 2.5 blocks. Olivia Bartels put up 33 assists. Cheyenne Johnson led the Warriors in digs with 23.
"One thing we have really worked hard on this week was coming out with high energy," Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. "I was very proud of how we played that first set.
"Luther Prep did a good job of coming out strong the second set and we struggled a bit more with control in all aspects of our game. The next two sets were good competitive matches that went back and forth. I thought we did a great job fighting back in the fourth set - again some great improvement there from the beginning of the season.
"Our goal is to see those small improvements each match, and if we can put all those improvements together, we have a lot of potential."
JOHNSON CREEK 3, VALLEY CHRISTIAN 1
JOHNSON CREEK — Isabelle Doherty had nine kills, three aces and two blocks for Johnson Creek as the Bluejays rallied from an opening set loss to defeat Valley Christian 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-14 in a Trailways South volleyball match on Thursday.
Hannah Budig added eight kills for Johnson Creek (7-2, 2-0 in conference). Lexi Swanson put up 23 assists.
“We started slow, but really dominated the last three games,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said.
HUSTISFORD 3, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0
PALMYRA — Hustisford defeated Palmyra-Eagle 25-9, 25-123, 25-18 on Thursday.
Alex Koss had six kills for the Panthers. Kyler Koutsky added five kills and 15 digs. Paige School put up 14 assists. Callie School led the back row with 18 digs.
“We started the match a little rough,” Palmyra-Eagle volleyball coach Scott Hein said. “We ran a different rotation, and we didn’t have our normal Middle due to an injury. By the time the 3rd set came around, we were really looking good, and we finally got adjusted, however, we fell short. I’m really hoping that by this weekend in our Tourney at Fall River, we can be adjusted to these new changes.”
