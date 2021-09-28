LAKE MILLS — The Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team rallied past visiting Columbus 22-25, 25-22, 25-8, 25-15 in a Capitol North match on Tuesday.
Lily Schuetz had a team-best 16 kills for the Warriors (21-9, 4-2 Capitol) and Marissa Duddeck tallied 10 kills, three blocks.
Schuetz and Lydia Bilitz served three aces apiece. Ella DeNoyer finished with 3.5 blocks, Olivia Bartels contributed 41 assists, 15 digs and Cheyenne Johnson totaled 17 digs.
“Grace Plitzuweit really came through tonight as a spark for our team,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “Our hitters were struggling the first set on controlling our hits, and Columbus was doing a nice job defensively on keeping balls off the ground. Grace was able to come in and put down a few great kills. That example was exactly what we needed to spark the team to start playing like I know they are capable.
“Our back row did a phenomenal job tonight. They put up some great balls and defensively did a great job reading. Cheyenne and Lydia did a great job on serve receive. Lydia also had a few great serving streaks to help us take the lead in sets two and three. Emma Schultz did a nice job reading and anticipating, which kept the opponents off speed shots off the ground.”
WHITEWATER 3, EVANSVILLE 2
WHITEWATER — Whitewater’s volleyball team held off visiting Evansville 25-13, 25-17, 23-25, 19-25, 15-10 in a Rock Valley match on Tuesday.
Junior Kindyl Kilar had 22 kills, four aces and 17 digs for the Whippets (9-8, 3-2 RVC). Cali Kopecky had three aces, eight kills. Calli Grosinske had three aces, six kills, 23 digs and 19 assists. Avery Hintz had 19 digs, 18 assists. Caleigh Yang added 18 digs.
Whitewater had six players serve an ace in the first set and hit .500. In the second set, the Whippets served four aces and hit .200 as a team.
“We lost the coin toss in the deciding game, thus finding ourselves receiving serve to start play,” Whitewater volleyball coach Kathy Bullis said. “The Whippets immediately sided out with a kill and Cali Kopecky took charge at the service line, ringing off the next two points to put the home team up 3-0 and forcing Evansville to take a timeout.
“After the timeout, Evansville got on the board by a serving error. After a Blue Devil hitting error, Jenna Pope went back to serve for three more points to put Whitewater up now 6-1. Evansville and Whitewater exchanged the next two points before the Whippets went on another three-point run. Evansville went on a four-point run at the end of the fifth set to get within four points but were unable to dig a Kindly Kilar hit.”
EDGERTON 3, JEFFERSON 1
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson volleyball team won the first set 26-24, but fell 25-17, 25-10, 25-15 to Edgerton in a Rock Valley dual at JHS on Tuesday.
Savannah Serdynski tallied 26 assists, two blocks for the Eagles. Mackenzie Thom had nine kills and Presley Biwer contributed three aces.
