WHITEWATER – The Whitewater volleyball team celebrated its four seniors with a 25-10, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11 nonconference home victory over Wilmot Union on Senior Night Tuesday.
“Before the game, players shared reflections on how the seniors Nikita Hartheim, Avery Hintz, Lexi Juoni and Savannah Hill have impacted the program with their work ethic, dedication, leadership, ability to have fun and most importantly how each of them has become such good friends,” Whitewater volleyball coach Kathy Bullis said.
Hintz had a team-leading three aces and team best-18 digs, adding seven kills and seven assists.
Kindyl Kilar notched 18 kills, digging out 14 shots, while CC Alexander had two blocks and Calli Grosinske registered 12 assists. Caleigh Yang had five assists and Cali Kopecky finished with 15 digs.
The Whippets play at Johnson Creek tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Demons sweep Panthers
DEERFIELD – Palmyra-Eagle’s volleyball team lost at Deerfield 25-14, 25-18, 28-26 on Tuesday.
Kyler Koutsky led the Panthers with eight kills, Alex Koss served three aces, Paige Scheel finished with 13 assists and Callies School tallied 14 digs.
L-Cats second at J-A-G Invite
WISCONSIN DELLS – The Lake Mills volleyball team went 5-2 to finish second at this weekend’s season-opening Just A Game Invitational.
On Friday, the L-Cats swept both Dodgeland and Royall, beat Wisconsin Dells in three sets and fell to Holmen in three sets. Lake Mills swept Shawano on Saturday, also defeating Waunakee in three sets and losing to Holmen in three sets.
Ava Belling had 48 kills, 53 digs and seven aces to help lead the L-Cats, who open Capitol North play at Poynette tonight.
