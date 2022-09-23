Whippets win, Panthers lose
EDGERTON -- Whitewater's volleyball team won its 15th game of the season by topping host Edgerton 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14 in a Rock Valley match on Thursday.

The Whippets (15-6, 3-1 Rock Valley) got another double-double from Kindyl Kilar, who amassed 31 kills along with 14 digs and two blocks. Calli Grosinske contributed a double-double of her own with 35 assists and 14 digs. Jenna Pope chipped in four blocks and Caleigh Yang totaled 14 digs.

