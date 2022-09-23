EDGERTON -- Whitewater's volleyball team won its 15th game of the season by topping host Edgerton 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14 in a Rock Valley match on Thursday.
The Whippets (15-6, 3-1 Rock Valley) got another double-double from Kindyl Kilar, who amassed 31 kills along with 14 digs and two blocks. Calli Grosinske contributed a double-double of her own with 35 assists and 14 digs. Jenna Pope chipped in four blocks and Caleigh Yang totaled 14 digs.
"Edgerton played tough, but the Whippets are strong both offensively and defensively," Whitewater volleyball coach Mary Kilar said. "We served tough and we stayed focused on defense. Offensively, we continued to run a faster-tempo offense.
"Our serving was tough all night and we were able to get Edgerton out of system quite a bit. We capitalized on every opportunity we were given."
ABUNDANT LIFE 3, PALMYRA-EAGLE 1
PALMYRA -- The Palmyra-Eagle volleyball team lost to visiting Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 25-19, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24 in a Trailways South game on Thursday.
The Panthers got six kills apiece by Paige Scheel and Molly Nettesheim. Scheel added six aces and 13 assists. Teagan Koutsky chipped in 19 digs and Bella Svehlek had one block.
"The games were really close and P-E played amazing against the No. 1 team in our conference," Palmyra-Eagle volleyball coach Scott Hein said. "I'm very proud of our ladies tonight."
