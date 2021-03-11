BRODHEAD — McKenna Young knocked down 14 kills to lead host Brodhead past Jefferson, 25-7, 25-5, 25-12, in a Rock Valley Conference volleyball match on Thursday.
Jefferson’s Aidyn Messmann and Presley Biwer collected eight and six digs, respectively. Alexis Kammerer paced the Brodhead offense with 36 assists.
“With illnesses and injuries...It was good to be able to get everyone some more experience,” Jefferson head coach Kaley Jacobson Spiegel said.
BRODHEAD 3, JEFFERSON 0
Brodhead 25 25 25
Jefferson 7 5 12
Whitewater 3, Beloit Turner 0
WHITEWATER — The host Whippets topped Beloit Turner in straight sets, 25-19, 25-16, 25-13, in a Rock Valley Conference match on Thursday night.
Emme Bullis and Kindyl Kilar both collected double-doubles in the Whitewater win. Bullis finished with 16 kills to go along with 12 digs, with Kilar recorded 16 kills and 10 digs. Bullis tied Kiyla Kopecky with a team-best two aces. Bullis also tied Kilar with a team-high one block.
Cora Linos helped guide the Whippet offense with 29 assists.
Thursday also was Whitewater’s annual Play for Trey night.
WHITEWATER 3, BELOIT TURNER 0
Whitewater 25 25 25
Beloit Turner 19 16 13
Kills — WW Bullis 16, Kilar 16. Assists — WW Linos 29. Digs — WW Bullis 12. Blocks — WW Bullis 1, Kilar 1. Aces — WW Bullis 2, Kopecky 2.
New Glarus 3, Cambridge 0
CAMBRIDGE — New Glarus went on the road to take down Cambridge in straight sets, 25-17, 25-19, 25-9, in a Capitol Conference match on Thursday.
Sage Evans recorded a team-high four kills for the Blue Jays, while also collecting a team-best two aces. Audrianne Kieler led Cambridge in digs with 13. Taylor Stenklyft added eight assists in the defeat.
NEW GLARUS 3, CAMBRIDGE 0
New Glarus 25 25 25
Cambridge 17 19 9
Kills — C Evans 4. Assists — C Stenklyft 8. Digs — C Kieler 13. Aces — C Evans 2. Blocks — C Roidt 1.
