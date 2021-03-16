Senior Emma Mans had 21 kills and the Fort Atkinson girls volleyball team claimed a 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 25-12, Badger South victory over Monona Grove Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School.
Junior Callie Krause helped pace the Blackhawk offense with 27 assists. She also added six aces in the victory. Freshman Andi Spies collected 21 assists to go along with 19 kills and a pair of blocks.
Sophomore Alyssa Heagney finished with 30 digs for Fort Atkinson.
FORT ATKINSON 3, MONONA GROVE 1
Fort Atkinson 25 25 22 25
Monona Grove 16 22 25 12
Kills — FA Mans 21. Assists — FA Krause 21. Digs — Heagney FA 30. Aces — FA Krause 6. Blocks — FA Spies 2.
Whitewater 3, Jefferson 0
JEFFERSON — Kindyl Kilar was a force from the service line as Whitewater took down Jefferson in straight sets, 25-11, 25-7, 25-8, in a Rock Valley Conference girls volleyball match Tuesday at Jefferson High School.
Kilar served Whitewater to a 9-0 lead in the first set and was also serving during a set-closing 16-0 run in the second. The Whippet sophomore finished with a game-high seven aces.
Whitewater senior Emme Bullis collected a game-high 13 kills, while Kilar added seven.
“It was good to get everyone some playing time tonight,” Jefferson head coach Kaley Jacobson Spiegel said. “Whitewater’s one-two punch with Kilar and Bullis is tough to compete with.”
Jefferson sophomore Mackenzie Thom led the Eagles with four kills.
Cora Linos had a game-high 18 assists for the Whippets, while Eagle junior Savannah Serdynski ended with nine assists. Kilar and Linos both had seven digs, while Jefferson junior Aidyn Messmann finished with a game-high nine digs.
WHITEWATER 3, JEFFERSON 0
Whitewater 25 25 25
Jefferson 11 7 8
Kills — WW Bullis 13, J Thom 4. Assists — WW Linos 18, J Serdynski 9. Digs — WW Kilar 7, Linos 7, J Messmann 9. Aces — WW Kilar 7, J Three with 1. Blocks — WW Juoni 1.
Middleton 3, Fort Atkinson 0
The Blackhawk boys got things going late, but ultimately fell to visiting Middleton, 25-7, 25-12, 26-24, in a Big Eight Conference match on Monday.
“Slow start, team came together beginning of second set taking early leads,” Fort Atkinson head coach Mark Hacker said. “Third set came out strong and led most of the way, a few miss serves and blocks that rolled out of bounds gave them the lead to take the third.”
Caden Klingbeil led Fort Atkinson (1-2) in both kills (nine) and blocks (two). Jackson Fenner and Aidan McDonough both collected one ace and McDonough also finished with a team-best 14 assists.
MIDDLETON 3, FORT ATKINSON 0
Middleton 25 25 26
Fort Atkinson 7 12 24
Kills — M Sweitzer 11, FA Klingbeil 9. Assists — M Stott 19, FA McDonough 13. Aces — M Emmerich 2, FA Fenner 1, McDonough 1. Blocks — M Emmerich 2, FA Klingbeil 2.
New Glarus 3, Cambridge 1
CAMBRIDGE — The Blue Jays won the second set, but it was visiting New Glarus taking the match over Cambridge, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, in Capitol Conference action on Tuesday.
Senior Summer Hausz finished with 12 kills for Cambridge, while junior Taylor Stenklyft collected 24 assists.
Junior Audrianne Kieler had 14 digs in the defeat.
Juniors Mayah Holzhueter and Emma Nottestad had three blocks and three aces, respectively.
