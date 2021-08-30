WHITEWATER – Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team placed fifth overall at this weekend’s season-opening Warhawk Open held at UW-Whitewater.
The Warriors opened play on Friday with four victories. Lakeside beat Clinton 25-21, 25-7, defeated New Berlin Eisenhower 25-10, 25-23, topped Kenosha Indian Trail 25-20, 25-18 and dispatched Milton 25-22, 17-25, 15-8.
On Saturday, Lakeside, which was competing for the first time since its WIAA Division 2 State runner up finish last season, lost its opening match to the eventual tournament winner McFarland 25-8, 25-19 before beating Bay Port 25-19, 25-20, which put the team in the Silver Division for bracket play.
There, the Warriors (7-1) upended New Berlin Eisenhower 25-21, 25-21 and earned a 25-16, 25-22 decision against Platteville to claim the Silver Division championship.
Senior outside hitter Lily Schuetz notched 50 kills and senior middle Ella DeNoyer had 48 kills, adding a team-leading 14 aces along with 9.5 blocks.
Junior setter Olivia Bartels led the Warriors in assists (133) and junior middle Marissa Duddeck posted 10.5 blocks. Senior defensive specialist Lydia Bilitz served 12 aces and junior libero Cheyenne Johnson finished with a team-best 49 digs.
“Overall, I was very proud of how our team worked together,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “We are still figuring out some rotations and our best opportunities to score in each rotation. Lily and Ella were aggressive offensively. Cheyenne and Lydia did a great job on serve receive, giving us the opportunity to utilize all of our hitters. This is the first time our setter, Olivia, took over our offense on her own and I thought she showed great leadership and knowledge out there.
“Defensively we played really well and the team seems to mesh well on the court. The gym was really hot and under those conditions, the girls mentally fought through and performed their best. Looking forward to some great competition this season and watching this young group of players learn and grow.”
WHIPPETS 12TH
Whitewater’s volleyball team placed 12th with a 3-5 record at the 27-team Warhawk Open.
The Whippets went 3-1 in pool play on Friday, placing second to secure a berth in the Gold Bracket. After straight-set victories versus Kenosha Tremper, Beloit Memorial and Palmyra-Eagle, Whitewater (4-6) fell to 2020 WIAA Division 3 state runner up Waterloo 25-20, 25-16.
“We battled in the Waterloo game by serving tough and playing solid defense,” Whitewater volleyball coach Kathy Bullis said. “I am extremely proud of the team and how they competed through a physically demanding tournament. We had some struggles that we worked through and improved our communication.”
The Whippets went 0-4 Saturday with losses to Union Grove, Catholic Central, Merrill and Bloomer, which finished second.
“We are a young team even though we return five players from last year’s team which won the RVC title and the Regional Title,” Bullis said. “In our eight to nine person rotation, we are starting two setters who have never set before. Calli Grosinske (freshman) and Avery Hintz (senior right side hitter converted to setter) are growing leaps and bounds each time they step on the court. They are quickening up our offense and are committed to the process of developing a smartly run offense. On the outside, Kindyl Kilar plays at such a high level with her physical skills and mental skills. She is our leader on the court. Cali Kopecky has converted to being our second outside hitter. She amazes me with the growth she displays each day with her shot selection.” and understanding of front row nuances. She is learning when she can swing away and when she should use finesse to put the ball down.
“In the middle, junior Jenna Pope is new to the faster tempo of varsity. She is such a great athlete that is making some really great plays and learning what it feels like to play fast and aggressive. Junior CC Alexander is a returner from our team last year but saw limited play due to some health related issues, but this year she is finally able to contribute in the way we knew she was capable of. She is a very smart player and is continuing to work on her connection with our new setters. She is providing a strong, smart block and is transitioning nicely off the net to make herself available each time for our setters.
“On the right side, Savannah Hill is doing very well learning the intricacies of the game and improving each day. Our offensive development is a work in progress and she too has bought into the process of developing our scheme with our young setters. She continues to be selfless and has a positive voice within our team.
“Caleigh Yang (junior) has taken over our libero spot. She is coming into her own through playing more confidently and taking control/command in the back row.”
Whitewater hosts Wilmot tonight at 6:05 p.m. for Senior Night.
