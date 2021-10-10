BROOKFIELD – Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team went 3-1 at Saturday’s Spartan Invitational hosted by Brookfield East, winning the silver bracket as head coach Jenny Krauklis notched her 300th career victory.
The Warriors (25-11) fell to Lake Country Lutheran 25-22, 25-18 despite significant point leads in both sets to open pool play. Lakeside then swept Wauwatosa East 25-19, 25-20. In silver division play, the Warriors got past Franklin 25-17, 13-25, 15-8 and topped Waukesha West 25-15, 25-19.
“The win against Waukesha West marked the 300th career win for me and my assistant coach Ben Hoppenrath,” Krauklis said. “It has been such a blessing to coach at Lakeside Lutheran High School. We have been surrounded by players who bring so much to our program and culture, as well as very supportive parents, fans and fellow faculty and coaches.
“While 300 wins is an awesome achievement, what has been even more important to me have been the relationships that have been made with my players over the last 10 years. Volleyball is a fun game. But I am blessed to teach and coach at a school where I get to share with my players what is even better than a volleyball victory - and that is faith in our Savior, Jesus Christ.”
Seniors Lily Schuetz and Ella DeNoyer led the Warriors with 33 kills apiece. DeNoyer added 9.5 blocks while junior Jenna Shadoski tallied 7.5 blocks.
Senior Lydia Bilitz and junior Cheyenne Johnson contributed six aces each. Johnson chipped in 37 digs and Bilitz added 32 digs. Junior Olivia Bartels produced 88 assists.
“Overall, it was a good weekend,” Krauklis said. “I thought we played well, have been continuing to control our errors and have been playing aggressively. Ella DeNoyer had a great weekend and was really controlling the net by attacking well and blocking well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.