EDGERTON – Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team finished second at Saturday’s Taylor Invitational at Edgerton High School.
The Warriors (19-9) won their first five matches before a 20-25, 25-21, 15-13 loss to the Crimson Tide. A three-way tie for first place was broke using winning percentage, giving the Brodhead first place, Lakeside second and Edgerton third.
“As a team, we still need to come out with more force and finish games,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “We are still too much like a light switch - we are either on or we are off. We need to do a better job of staying consistent and being good a little bit longer.
“We put up a great match against Brodhead, which had a few powerful hitters. We went on to take the first set from Edgerton, but then let up on the gas pedal and made too many unforced errors. It will continue to be an emphasis for us in practice this week as we head in to our second round of conference matchups.”
The Warriors topped Janesville Craig 25-16, 15-25, 15-8, beat Cuba City 25-22, 25-16, defeated Oshkosh Lourdes Academy 25-10, 25-12, swept Altoona 25-22, 25-5 and knocked off Brodhead 25-21, 20-25, 15-13 before facing Edgerton.
Senior outside hitter Lily Schuetz finished with 51 kills, nine aces and junior middle Marissa Duddeck had 35 kills.
Senior middle Ella DeNoyer, who along with teammate Cheyenne Johnson was voted by the coaches to the All-Tournament team, tallied 34 kills and 9.5 blocks. Johnson, a junior defensive specialist, finished with a team-best 44 digs, junior setter Olivia Bartels distributed 112 assists, senior defensive specialist Lydia Bilitz served 11 aces, junior outside hitter Jenna Shadoski registered 8.5 blocks and junior setter Emma Schultz dug out 30 shots.
“Lily Schuetz played well today,” Krauklis said. “She has been growing as a hitter and today was able to really capitalize and put balls in the correct locations for each of our game plans. Emma Schultz, who stepped up last week in a new position due to a player injury, has been vastly improving and showed today she is capable of putting up good control from the back row.
“Ella DeNoyer was powerful up at the net both hitting and blocking, and it was neat for her to be recognized for that strength by the other coaches. Cheyenne continued her smooth back row work and was the only libero unanimously voted to the All-Tournament team.”
