LAKE MILLS — The Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team topped visiting Lodi 25-11, 25-19, 25-18 in a Capitol North opener on Thursday.
Junior middle Marissa Duddeck notched team-highs in kills (10) and blocks (3.5). Senior outside hitter Lily Schuetz added nine kills, three aces. Junior libero Cheyenne Johnson served four aces and tallied 14 digs while junior setter Olivia Bartels had 20 assists, also contributing 1.5 blocks for the Warriors (8-1).
“We came out really strong in the first game,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “The girls were making great passes, we were playing well defensively, and offensively we were really aggressive. That aggressiveness started to fade as the second set began, and Lodi was serving the ball well. We will have to figure out as the season progresses, how to keep playing at that high level consistently throughout a match. When our intensity starts to fade, we start making too many of our own errors.
“Marissa Duddeck really kept our team alive in the front row. The score was 20-17 in the second set when Marissa had two blocks and two kills to get us to game point. It was a huge momentum shift that the team really needed.”
