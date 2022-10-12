Blue Jays lose to Waterloo
Buy Now

CAMBRIDGE -- The Cambridge volleyball team was swept 25-11, 25-8, 25-13 by Waterloo on Tuesday in a Capitol South game.

Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft led the Blue Jays (4-14 overall, 0-9 conference) with four kills. Senior Kamryn Meskis and sophomore middle hitter Megan Bernhardt each had three kills.

Load comments