JOHNSON CREEK — Whitewater’s volleyball team prevailed in five sets over Johnson Creek 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 15-6 in a nonconference match on Thursday at JCHS.
"I am proud of the resilience and aggressive play of the whole team," Whitewater volleyball coach Kathy Bullis said. "Sophomore Aidyn Amundson was asked to step up as a middle and played her role beautifully. She put up a strong block and ran her routes confidently.
"We displayed our offensive firepower and relentless defense in this marathon of a match."
Avery Hintz led the Whippets with seven aces, including two in the fifth set, and also had a team-best 24 assists. Kindyl Kilar finished with 45 kills, 28 digs and Jenna Pope had three blocks. Calli Grosinske totaled 22 assists while Caleigh Yang led the team with 38 digs and Cali Kopecky dug out 23 shots.
Isabelle Doherty had 19 kills on 64 attempts for the Bluejays. Hannah Budig had 10 kills and one block. Lexi Swanson put up 35 assists and served three aces.
“We battled hard,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said. “Isabelle was our kill leader and Lexi hustled all over the court. We are proud of how hard the girls played.”
Johnson Creek hosts Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday.
