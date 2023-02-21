Watertown senior Mikaylah Fessler completes a switch kip release on the uneven bars at the Badger Conference meet on Saturday in Reedsburg. Fessler tied for tenth place on the bars with a personal best score of 8.275.
Watertown sophomore Sammy Knight landed her tsuk pike on vault, tying for ninth place with a 8.35 at the Badger Conference meet in Reedsburg on Saturday. Knight also tied for fifth on floor with a 9.1 and fifth all around with a 34.2.
REEDSBURG - Watertown's gymnastics team placed fifth at the Badger Conference meet with a season-high 131.975 score.
"We are so proud of our wonderful team," Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff said. "Varsity got their new season high score at the conference invite and we are ready to peak as a team on Thursday night at sectionals. (Assistant coach Tricia Seibel) and I are just so thrilled with how they keep pushing each other to be their best on every event."
The Goslings began on the floor exercise and scored 35.100.
Sammy Knight tied for fifth with a 9.10. Paige Petig tied for 19th with an 8.8. Aveline Jacob was 22nd with an 8.7. Mikayla Dehert took 26th with an 8.5. Mikaylah Fessler finished 33rd with an 8.2.
"We started strong on floor in round 2 and we were very happy with our overall scores and performance," Kirchoff said. "We took a team score of 35.1, which is a nice start."
Watertown went to the vault next and scored 32.525.
Knight tied for ninth with an 8.350. Jacob tied for 13th (8.275). Fessler placed 15th (8.250). Petig (7.650) and Dehnert (7.350) turned in the team's fourth and fifth scores.
"We were motivated going into vault in round 4, but unfortunately the scores were just lower than what we we're used to," Kirchoff said.
"Our girls did good and tried to stay positive despite their lower scores. Knight stood up a beautiful tsuk, and we were hoping it would score just as good if not higher than her 9.0 earlier this week, but the judges just didn’t want to give out high vault scores today."
On the uneven bars, the Goslings scored a season-best 31.975.
Fessler tied for tenth with an 8.275. Knight placed 15th with an 8.150. Petig took 21st (7.875). Jacob tied for 24th (7.675). Kirsten Wiedmeyer was 27th (7.525).
"We rallied for uneven bars in round 6 and got our new team high score of 31.975," Kirchoff said. "Wiedmeyer, Fessler, and Knight all got their personal best scores today on bars. Fessler added in a new connection prior to her giants and nailed it today. She has been doing nothing but full bar sets this last week and it showed today."
Watertown closed out the meet on the balance beam and scored 32.375.
Knight placed sixth with an 8.6. Jacob tied for 21st (8.025). Clarie Engle tied for 25th (7.850). Wiedmeyer finished 23rd (7.9). Dehnert was 30th (7.4).
"We ended with a bang on beam with our new high beam score of 32.375," Kirchoff said. "Engle, Dehnert, and Knight all had no fall beam routines for us today. Engle got her personal best score of 7.85 and has truly worked hard and earned her varsity beam spot. We are ready for sectionals with the same rotation."
In all-around scoring, Knight placed fifth with a 34.200 Jacob was 13th (32.675).
Watertown competes in the Division 2 sectional at Mount Horeb High School on Thursday. Competition begins at 5:30 p.m.
JV team finishes fourth: Watertown's junior varsity placed fourth with a 107.45 score. Emily Bardenwerper took sixth in all around scoring (25.400). Olesya Kazina was seventh (24.00).
"Our JV team has come so far and we are so happy for the gains they have made this season," Kirchoff said.
Team scores: Mount Horeb 137.275, Reedsburg 135.300, Baraboo 134.675, Sauk Prairie 134.675, Watertown 131.975, Milton/Edgerton 129.125, Waunakee/DeForest 128.950, Monona Grove 119.625
