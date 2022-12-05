Whitewater’s Armando Villareal pinned Westosha Central’s Brandon Stewart in a second round match at 220 pounds at the Earlybird Scramble in Watertown on Saturday. Villareal placed second in his weight class to lead the Whippets to a seventh place finish overall.
WATERTOWN—Armando Villareal’s second place finish at 220 pounds led Whitewater’s wrestlers to a seventh place finish at the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday.
Villareal finshed 2-2 at the tournament with two pins.
Aaron Porras placed third at 160, finishing 3-2 with two pins and one major decision. Connor Friend (132) also took third, finishing 3-2 with two decision and one technical fall. Payton Lyon (182) went 2-3 with two pins and placed fourth. Victor Hernandez (126) went 3-2 with two pins and one decision and placed sixth. Sebastian Cuellar (152) finished 3-2 with two pins and one decision and placed sixth.
CJ Tomomitsu (120) went 4-1 with one pin, two decision and one technical fall and placed ninth. Jason Villegas (113) went 2-3 with one pin and one major decision and took tenth. Jarvis Porcaro (120) finished 3-2 with two pins and one major decision and finished tenth. Traysen Thomason (138) went 3-2 with two pins and one decision and took tenth. Keenan Sheffield (145) scored two points and placed tenth. JJ Gonzalez (‘170) went 2-3 and finished 11th.
In the girls bracket, Ashly Xochipa went 2-1 with two pins and placed second at 138 pounds. Izzy Dieter (185) took third. Lauren Buehler (114) and Stephanie Wence (132) placed fourth. Khloe Meyer (114) placed sixth. Buehler scored two pins.
Team scores: DC Everest 435, Winneconne 404, Watertown 399, Mineral Point 374, Hartford 339, New London 298, Whitewater 291, Badger 263, Pewaukee 262, Westosha Central 245, Waukesha North 236, Two Rivers 200, Middleton 181, Ozaukee 170, Beloit Memorial 161, Verona 157, Horicon 142
