RANDOM LAKE — Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic had 20 base hits in a 20-3 win over the Palmyra-Eagle baseball team in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal in Random Lake on Tuesday.
The second-seeded Panthers (16-6) fell behind 9-0 after three innings.
Kenosha St. Joseph’s Andrew Setter was the winning pitcher, tossing six innings with four strikeouts and a walk. Setter allowed five singles and two unearned runs.Casey Webber took the loss for P-E, allowing nine runs (five earned) on eight hits in three frames.
Matt Schulte, who was 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored, put the Lancers (21-1) up 5-0 in the third with a run-scoring single. A two-run error capped St. Joes’ six-run third inning.
The top-seeded Lancers added 10 runs on nine hits in the seventh.
Riley Harris, who was 2-for-3, had an RBI single in the P-E fourth and Noah Taylor drove in a run on a fielder’s choice in the seventh.
Jack Davidson was 4-for-6, scoring four times, and Setter was 4-for-5 for Kenosha St. Joe’s, which was ranked seventh in the final D3 statewide poll.
The Panthers, who shared the Trailways South Conference title with Johnson Creek and Deerfield, had their six-game win streak snapped.
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC 20, PALMYRA-EAGLE 3
Kenosha St. Joe’s 216 001 (10) — 20 20 2
Palmyra-Eagle 000 200 1 — 3 7 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — KSJ: Setter (W; 6-5-2-0-4-1), J. Davidson (1-2-1-1-1-1); PE: Webber (L; 3-8-9-5-1-2), Joyner (3.1-9-8-8-0-1), Carpenter (0.2-3-3-2-0-0).
Leading hitters — KSJ: J. Davidson 4x6 (2B), B. Davidson 2x6, McGuire 3x6 (2B), Setter 4x5, Schulte 3x4 (3B); PE: Harris 2x3.
