JOHNSON CREEK — Braden Walling tossed a two-hit shutout while striking out 14 as the Johnson Creek baseball team earned a 10-0 win over Rio in a WIAA Division 4 regional Thursday at Johnson Creek High School.
The Bluejays scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second and added two more in the third.
Johnson Creek (16-7) plated two in the fifth and had its biggest inning of the night with a five-run sixth.
It was a balance attack on offense as seven different players recorded RBIs in the victory. Bow Hartwig was one of those seven batters to drive in a run — and he also added two hits and a pair of runs. Isaac Hartz — who connected on a triple — finished with the same stat line as Hartwig batting out of the cleanup spot.
The Bluejays play Randolph or Cambria-Friesland in another regional matchup on Tuesday.
JOHNSON CREEK 10, RIO 0
Rio 000 000 X — 0 2 1
Johnson Creek 012 -25 X — 10 10 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — R: Bartelt 5-6-4-4-2; JC: Walling 6-2-0-2-14.
Leading hitters — R: Prochnow 2x3; JC: Hartwig 2x3 (2B), Hartz 2x3 (3B), Olszewski 2B.
Lakeside 3, Delavan-Darien 2
LAKE MILLS — Things looked ominous for the Warriors in a tie game as the Comets loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth.
Third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran was able to limit the damage in the sixth, tying it up in the bottom of the inning, before Nate Yaroch hit a walk-off single with two outs in the seventh of a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal victory over sixth-seeded Delavan-Darien on Thursday.
Tyler Chopp, out of the nine-spot in the Warriors order, got the wheels turning in the seventh, singling to left with one out. Chopp took second on a wild pitch by Zac Metcalf, advancing to third on a groundout. Then Yaroch dug in for a short stay in the batters box, grounding the first pitch he saw into left to score Chopp and make it final.
“In the seventh the bottom of our lineup gave us a baserunner with one out on a nice piece of hitting by Tyler Chopp,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Phil Dretske said. “He had some nice baserunning on a passed ball and a groundout that left him at third.
“Nate Yaroch has been seeing the ball well at the plate all season, and it was great to see him come through with that clutch two-out single to put the game away.”
The Warriors play at second-seeded East Troy, which beat seventh-seeded Whitewater 9-4 on Thursday, in a regional semifinal on Tuesday.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 2
Delavan-Darien 100 001 0 — 2 4 1
Lakeside Lutheran 100 000 1 — 3 8 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — DD: Metcalf (L; 6.2-8-3-3-4-1); LL: Olszewski (5-3-1-0-6-3), Uttech (W; 2-1-1-0-1-2).
Leading hitters — DD: Kiem (2B), Papcke 2x3; LL: Uttech 2x4, Yaroch 2x4, Chesterman (2B).
East Troy 9, Whitewater 4
EAST TROY — The Whippets grabbed an early 2-0 lead but could not hold on in a WIAA Division 2 regional Thursday against Rock Valley foe East Troy.
Whitewater (No. 7) scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but East Troy (No. 2) responded with one run in the bottom of the inning.
The Whippets made it 3-1 in the top of the second with a run, but the Trojans tied things up at 3-3 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third.
East Troy pulled away with a five-run fifth.
Marc Jones drove in two runs off two hits and also scored once for Whitewater. Out of the leadoff spot, Jacob Heritage scored twice and collected a pair of hits.
Jones pitched two innings, allowing one hit and one run. He finished the game with two strikeouts.
EAST TROY 9, WHITEWATER 4
Whitewater 210 001 0 — 4 8 2
East Troy 102 051 X — 9 9 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WW: Jones 2-1-1-0-2; ET.
Leading hitters — WW: Heritage 2x3, Jones 2x4 (3B), DePorter 3B.
Big Foot 6, Lake Mills 1
WALWORTH — Anthony Hibl hit a two-run home run and struck out seven over six scoreless as fourth-seeded Big Foot topped the visiting and fifth-seeded Lake Mills baseball team 6-1 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal on Thursday.
Hibl’s home run came with one out in the first. Big Foot (11-9) added four more runs in the second.
Hibl earned the decision, throwing 99 pitches while allowing only a pair of singles with two walks.
Eddy Eveland took the loss for the L-Cats (12-13), allowing six earned on five hits over 1 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and three walks. Andy Carpenter worked the final 4 1/3 innings and didn’t allow a run. He gave up two hits, struck out three and walked two.
Sam Giombetti drove in Lake Mills’ run on a fielder’s choice in the seventh.
The L-Cats’ four-game win streak was snapped.
BIG FOOT 6, LAKE MILLS 1
Lake Mills 000 000 1 — 1 3 0
Big Foot 240 000 X — 6 7 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Eveland (L; 1.2-5-6-6-2-3), Carpenter (4.1-2-0-0-3-2); BF: Hibl (W; 6-2-0-0-7-2), Hering (0.2-1-1-1-0-0), Phillips (0.1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — BF: Schmitz 2x3, Hibl (HR).
