For the first time since the 2014-2015 season, the Fort Atkinson boys basketball finished the regular season above .550.
The 8-3 Blackhawks were rewarded for their breakout year with a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the WIAA Division 1 tournament.
Fort Atkinson will host Janesville Parker (13-8) in a regional semifinal game on Friday, Feb. 13. Badger South Conference rival Milton (11-3) earned the No. 1 seed in the regional.
The regional final will take place on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Over in Division 2, Jefferson (2-20) will kickoff regional action with a road game against Rock Valley Conference foe Whitewater (6-10) on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The Whippets beat the Eagles twice this season, by scores of 72-36 and 58-47.
The winner of Jefferson and Whitewater will take on top-seeded Lake Mills in a regional semifinal. The L-Cats (15-5) will host either the Whippets or Eagles on Friday, Feb. 19.
Lakeside Lutheran — winners of the Capitol North Conference — earned a No. 2 seed in Division 3. The Warriors (15-4) will take on the winner of No. 3 Clinton or No. 6 Marshall on Friday, Feb. 19.
Also in Lakeside’s regional is Cambridge. The Blue Jays (7-8) are slotted as a No. 5 seed and take on No. 4 Brodhead (12-7) on Tuesday, Feb. 16. St. John’s Northwestern Academy earned the No. 1 seed in the regional.
In Division 4, Palmyra-Eagle and Johnson Creek both begin regional play on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The Panthers (4-13) take on Living World Lutheran (6-10) on the road to open, while the Bluejays (6-13) visit Dodgeland.
