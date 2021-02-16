JUNEAU — Senior guard Sy Otte scored a reverse layup with 20 seconds left to give third-seeded Dodgeland a 42-40 win over sixth-seeded Johnson Creek in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Dodgeland (7-13) led by as many as six points, but Johnson Creek (6-16) rallied to take the lead in a back-and-forth game down the stretch.
Dilan Fenner kept the Trojans in the game late, scoring five of his 10 points on a game-tying 3-pointer to knot it at 38-38 and giving Dodgeland the lead on a basket to make it 40-38. Dalton Bredlow answered for the visiting Bluejays to tie the game up, but Otte got free for the go-ahead layup and Johnson Creek missed an open look on the other end.
Otte finished with eight points for Dodgeland. Caden Brugger led the Trojans with 13 points and added seven rebounds and two steals. Jace Christopherson dished out four assists.
Lucas Sullivan led Johnson Creek with nine points. Austin Anton-Pernat added seven for the Bluejays.
Dodgeland won a previous meeting at Johnson Creek in December, 65-43.
“The first time we played them, they didn’t have Sullivan or Anton-Pernat for the entire game,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. “They are a much better team than the first time. It was a dogfight all the way through. Credit Creek. (Coach) Ryan Lind had those kids playing well and believing. We just could not put them away. We got out of it and got our first tournament win since 2009.”
Dodgeland advances to face second-seeded Deerfield in a regional semifinal on Friday. The site has not been determined yet. It will either be played at Cambridge or at Dodgeland, since Deerfield isn’t allowed to host games per Dane County COVID-19 regulations.
DODGELAND 42, JOHNSON CREEK 40
Johnson Creek 19 21 — 40
Dodgeland 20 22 — 42
JOHNSON CREEK (fg ft-fta pts) — Sullivan 3 2-2 9, Berres 2 0-0 6, Walling 1 0-0 3, Anton-Pernat 3 0-0 7, Hartz 2 0-0 5, Dy. Bredlow 2 0-0 4, Da. Bredlow 3 0-0 6 Totals 16 2-2 40
DODGELAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 3 2-6 8, Brugger 6 0-0 13, Christopherson 1 0-2 3, Fenner 4 1-2 10, Nelson 3 0-2 6, Appenfeldt 1 0-0 2 Totals 18 3-12 42
Three-point goals: JC (Sullivan 1, Berres 2, Walling 1, Anton-Pernat 1, Hartz 1), D (Brugger 1, Christopherson 1, Fenner 1). Total fouls: JC 14, D 11.
Brodhead 68, Cambridge 54
BRODHEAD — The fourth-seeded and host Cardinals led by 12 at halftime, but Cambridge rallied to forge a 41-41 tie with under eight minutes remaining.
A pair of put-backs by Brady Malkow helped Brodhead pull away in the final minutes. His first put them up 54-48, and his second — off a missed free throw — made it 57-50 with 2:45 left.
Jack Nikolay led Cambridge with 17, including 15 after halftime.
BRODHEAD 68, CAMBRIDGE 54
Cambridge 20 34 — 54
Brodhead 32 36 — 68
CAMBRIDGE (fg ftm-fta pts) — Nikolay 3 10-10 17, Heth 5 2-2 16, Horton 4 0-0 11, Stein 1 0-0 2, Buckman 0 4-6 4, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Frey 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 18-20 54.
BRODHEAD — Walker 3 2-2 10, Green 1 7-8 10, Engen 1 1-2 3, Leifker 10 5-7 28, Weeden 1 0-0 2, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Boegli 1 1-5 3, Malkow 4 2-4 11, Vondra 0 0-1 0. Totals 21 19-31 68.
3-point goals: C 8 (Heth 4, Horton 3, Nikolay), B 7 (Leifker 3, Walkers 2, Green, Malkow). Total fouls: C 26, B 21. Fouled out: Nikolay, Tesdal (C).
