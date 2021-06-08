JANESVILLE — Brayden Brown fell in a playoff to qualify for the state meet as an individual during a WIAA Division 1 sectional Tuesday at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
Brown — a junior — faced Milton's Brett Wieland, Oregon's Nicholas Kipp and Sun Prairie's Tyler Schick in playoff to determine the final individual qualifier for the state meet.
Wieland ended up topping the group to earn the final spot. Only three individuals from non-qualifying state teams advance out of sectionals.
Fort Atkinson finished fourth with a team score of 329. Badger South member Milton took third with 324 strokes. Mukwonago was the runner-up with a team card of 320, while Beloit Memorial won the sectional with 312.
Only top two teams from the sectional made it to the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
In the overall leaderboard, Brown finished at a tie for sixth with a 78. The Fort Atkinson junior was consistent throughout, shooting 39s on both the front and back nines.
Just three strokes back was Ethan Brown golfing out of the No. 4 spot with an 81. The Blackhawks were rounded out by Grey Wixom's 84 and Luke Ellingson's 86.
Beloit Memorial junior Griffin Oberneder ran away with the top spot in the 48-player field, finishing first with a 69.
Team scores: Beloit Memorial 312, Mukwonago 320, Milton 324, Fort Atkinson 329, Monona Grove 333, Stoughton 338, Sun Prairie 340, Oregon 341.
Saint Mary's Springs Sectional
FOND DU LAC — Nick Buckman advanced to state as an individual, but the Cambridge boys golf team come up just short as a team during a WIAA Division 3 sectional Monday at South Hills Country Club.
The Blue Jays finished with 346 strokes, just six shots away from first-place Kohler — who had 340. Saint Mary's Springs took third with 345 strokes, while Racine Lutheran placed second with 342.
Top two teams advanced to the state meet.
Cambridge did send Nick Buckman through to the WIAA Division 3 state meet, as the sophomore tied for second overall in the 69-player field with an 81. Buckman finished with a 38 on the front and a 43 on the back nine.
Racine Lutheran's Brady Wilks finished in first with a 76.
Cade Nottestad, golfing out of the No. 3 spot, finished 13th overall with an 84. Teammate Stone Farruggio fired a 90 for the Jays, while Jack Nikolay was a stroke back with a 91 to round out the team score.
Palmyra-Eagle's Daniel Riener came up just short of advancing to the state meet as an individual finishing with an 83. Saint Mary's Springs' Teddy Schumacher took the last qualifier spot with an 82.
Team scores: Kohler 340, Racine Lutheran 342, Saint Mary's Springs 345, Cambridge 346, Roncalli 355, Saint Mary Catholic 357, Sheboygan Area 361, Abundant Life 365, Sheboygan Christian 378, Elkhart Lake 379, Living Word Lutheran 398, Kenosha St. Joseph 408.
