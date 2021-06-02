BIG BEND — The Fort Atkinson boys edged Janesville Craig by two strokes to earn a berth at sectionals at a WIAA Division 1 regional Wednesday at Edgewood Golf Course.
The Blackhawks collected 356 strokes, while the Cougars came in fifth with 358. Top four teams advance to sectional play. Badger South member Milton finished first with a team score of 326.
Janesville Craig’s Wyatt Marshall finished first overall with a card of 73.
Fort Atkinson was led by Grey Wixom’s 83. The senior shot a 37 on the front and carded a 46 on the back nine. Ethan Brown — golfing out of the No. 4 spot — fired an 87 for the Blackhawks.
Fort Atkinson’s team score was rounded out with Brayden Brown’s 89 and Luke Ellingson’s 97.
Team scores: Milton 326, Mukwonago 332, Beloit Memorial 340, Fort Atkinson 356, Janesville Craig 358, Elkhorn 361, Janesville Parker 375, Monroe 449.
Cambridge Regional
CAMBRIDGE — Nick Buckman took second overall to lead the Cambridge boys golf team to a runner-up finish at a WIAA Division 3 regional Wednesday at Lake Ripley Country Club.
The Blue Jays finished with a team score of 332, six strokes back of first-place Racine Lutheran. Palmyra-Eagle tied for fifth with a 383. Kenosha St. Joseph finished in fourth with a team card of 379.
Top four teams advanced to sectionals.
Buckman ended a stroke back of first place, carding a 75. Buckman shot 39s on both the front and back nines. Stone Farruggio finished fourth overall with a 78.
The Blue Jays’ were rounded out by Cade Nottestad (88) and Jack Nikolay (90).
Palmyra-Eagle’s Daniel Riener (76) placed sixth overall, earning himself an individual qualifier spot at sectionals. Palmyra-Eagle also got scores from Rowan Stricker (97), Logan Woessner (105) and Jared Koutsky (100).
Team scores: Racine Lutheran 326, Cambridge 332, Abundant Life 342, Kenosha St. Joseph 379, The Prairie School 383, Palmyra-Eagle 383, Kenosha Christian Life 394.
